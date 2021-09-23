Rivian R1T Prototype Involved In Roadside Accident

A Rivian R1T prototype was involved in a strange accident involving two parked vehicles in a California lot. According to eyewitnesses, the R1T mounted a curb and traveled at least 50 feet before colliding with a Mercedes-Benz S Class and a Ford Explorer. The R1T climbed over the curb before running up a grass-covered embankment, driving straight through a series of bushes and then hitting the two parked cars causing considerable damage. However, the accident does not appear to be very serious and instead seems to be a case of loss of control.



