Rivian R2 Electric SUV Promises 300 Mile Range And Starting Price Of $47,000

Rivian has unveiled the R2 electric SUV, its next-generation electric vehicle, and there were a few surprises despite some leaks before the unveiling.



We also got a very interesting “one more thing” moment.



We already knew a great deal about the R2 thanks to a few leaks over the last week.



The leak, which came straight from the code on Rivian’s website, mentioned a range of “up to 330 miles”, a starting price of “$47,000”, an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, and “coming in 2026”.

Today, Rivian held the actual unveiling event, and we saw the R2 in full for the first time. It’s our first complete look at the design, and an interesting update at the specs and pricing compared to the leak.