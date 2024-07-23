Rivian R2 Orders Exceed 100,000 Units

When the Rivian R2 concept rolled onto the stage during its reveal event early this year, it received a thunderous applause from the audience. The electric crossover aims to herald a new era for Rivian as it now targets the mass market with a more affordable model. Looking at the reservation numbers, it seems like the anticipation is building up. During an event at Rivian’s Normal, Illinois plant this past Sunday, the startup’s vice president of manufacturing Tim Fallon said pre-orders for the R2 reached “well over 100,000,” as reported by radio station WGLT. Fallon said the orders were increasing “organically.” The R2 had already logged over 68,000 reservations back in March, within 24 hours of the order window opening up.



