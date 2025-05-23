Rivian R2 Prototypes Begin Open Road Testing

Rivian started trial production of the R2 compact crossover earlier this year and is now gearing up for public tests. The EV startup showcased colorful camouflage for the R2 prototypes, inspired by Rivian's culture. Jonathan Szczupak, Senior Director of Exterior Design at Rivian, explained that the camo is more about sending a signal than hiding anything.

Traditionally, carmakers keep the design of new models hidden from the public eye until the official unveiling. However, because the cars must be thoroughly tested before entering production, they use camouflage tape, wraps, and cladding to conceal the design. However, things have changed recently, especially as startups have trespassed on traditional carmakers' territory.