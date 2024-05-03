Rivian R2S Details Leak Out - 0-60 In 3 Seconds And 330 Mile Range

We're hours away from the official R2S unveiling, and Rivian keeps teasing us with videos and cameo appearances of the upcoming electric SUV. Another easter egg was discovered in the Rivian website's source code, which contained the main specifications before Rivian took them down. Rivian learned how to build anticipation from the legacy carmakers, who often tease their upcoming models long before they enter production. It's not the greatest marketing strategy, if you ask me, especially considering the Tesla Cybertruck fiasco. This is because hyping a non-existing product raises expectations to the point where the actual product has more chances to end up a disappointment. And also because you don't look serious to announce a product that might start shipping in a two-year timeframe.



Read Article