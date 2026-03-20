Rivian Ramps Up R2 SUV Assembly Line With 50,000 Robotaxi Order

Rivian’s R2 mid-size SUV is the California startup’s most important car yet, and it’s already getting some serious attention from industry heavyweights. Uber, the ride-hailing giant that’s seemingly partnering with anyone, anywhere, has just struck a deal with Rivian to buy up to 50,000 R2 robotaxis over the next five years. As part of the agreement, Uber will invest up to $1.25 billion in the American EV maker, with the first $300 million already being committed to following signing and regulatory approval. Initially, the ride-hailing company, as well as its fleet partners, is expected to buy 10,000 R2 robotaxis, with the option to purchase an additional 40,000 in 2030 if everything goes smoothly.



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