Rivian Recalls 100,000 R2 SUVs For Sloppy Camera Software

Customer deliveries of the Rivian R2 started only three months ago, and already, the electric SUV has been caught up in its first recall. It’s not the only Rivian model impacted either, as tens of thousands of R1S and R1T models are also being recalled over the same issue.

The recall notice says that a software issue in the R1S, R1T, and R2 models falls foul of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. On the face of it, that sounds quite troubling, but it isn’t overly significant and certainly isn’t something Rivian owners should be losing sleep over.