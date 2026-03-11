Rivian Removes $45,000 R2 Pricing Just 2 Days Before Official Debut

Rivian will reveal all the details of the highly anticipated R2 crossover on Thursday at SXSW, including pricing and options. Rivian promised the R2 would start at $45,000, but that is no longer guaranteed. The EV startup has removed any reference to the $45,000 starting price from its website. This suggests the economics might have changed, and the R2 is projected to be more expensive. We're only two days away from one of the most anticipated EV launches of the year. Still, instead of people talking about the Rivian R2's features and delivery estimates, they are talking about the price. Ever since it was officially announced in 2024, the Rivian R2 was promised to start at $45,000, about half the price of other Rivian EVs. However, market conditions have changed, and it's unclear whether Rivian will be able to offer the R2 at this price.



