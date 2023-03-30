Rivian Removes The Coolest Option Ever For A Truck From The Order Books

Everyone agrees that the Camp Kitchen was among the coolest accessories available from Rivian Gear Shop. The startup paused sales last October, saying it needed time to redesign it, along with the Gear Tunnel Shuttle and the Tent package. Now, Rivian has removed them from the Gear Shop altogether. Rivian R1T was the first electric pickup truck on the market and also the coolest, thanks to its unique features. Rivian promoted the truck as an adventure vehicle and gave it the tools to shine in this department. Probably the coolest feature of the R1T is the Gear Tunnel, which can be accessorized to make it more useful. In the most extreme makeover, the R1T can be turned into an RV by fitting a sliding Camp Kitchen inside the Gear Tunnel and the Tent package above the bed.



