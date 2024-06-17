Rivian Rescues Stuck R1T Pickup After Being Stranded For Months In The Wilderness

The strange story of the Rivian R1T mired in the Arizona mud has come to an end—and with decidedly little fanfare. We previously reported on the stuck pickup just last week, though, allegedly, it’d been left for dead since February. TikTok hadn’t told us until now! Too busy with the dancing memes, I guess. Speaking of digging, there’d been much speculation as to how, why, and precisely when this R1T met its perplexing circumstances. The user that brought the vehicle to our attention, SayWhatWendy, reported on the situation but never offered any additional details, like who left it there. The videos were tightly cropped, mainly focusing on the R1T.



Read Article