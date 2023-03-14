Rivian Says Amazon Isn't Buying Enough Electric Vans - Wants To End Exclusivity Agreement

Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive and its largest shareholder and customer Amazon are reportedly in talks to end the exclusivity part of their electric van deal. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter, Amazon informed the EV maker it wanted to buy about 10,000 vans this year. The number was at the low end of a range it previously provided Rivian. In response, Rivian proposed removing the exclusivity terms, which would allow the company to sell its Electric Delivery Vehicles (EDV) to other fleet and retail customers, increasing revenues. The sources added that the talks are ongoing.



