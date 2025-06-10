Rivian Sees The Scrutiny Tesla Is Getting Over Door Handles And Redesigns the R2 Crossover to Avoid the Issue

Rivian is following Tesla in redesigning the door release systems for the upcoming R2 crossover. The electronic release systems have come under scrutiny because people could not get out of the car fast enough in the case of a crash. If the electronic door release systems malfunction, first responders are also unable to open the doors from the outside. Tesla reinvented the door handles to make them look cool, but the electronic door handles have a safety problem. Many owners reported they malfunction when the battery runs out, locking people in or out. In either case, it can be dangerous, with owners reporting that they were locked out while a child was still inside the car. The faulty doors could also entrap passengers in the event of a crash or render it impossible for first responders to extricate victims.



