Rivian Sighted By Employees For Safety Oversight At Illinois Production Facility.

At least a dozen employees of Rivian Automotive Inc. have accused the electric car maker of safety violations at its Illinois plant, according to complaints filed with federal regulators.



The complaints allege the company ignored known hazards and down-prioritized safety resources, leaving some workers to share respirators needed during the manufacturing process. They also describe a number of injuries, including a broken hand, a broken foot, a cut ear and broken ribs. A Rivia employee said management fished damaged electrical cables out of the trash and told employees to use them.



Together, the archives depict an automaker that cut corners as it scaled rapidly to keep pace in the competitive electric car space. Some employees described safety protocols fading as production pressure increased on its trademark plug-in pickup.



“There is a certain level of danger involved in manufacturing,” Don Jackson, one of the employees who filed a complaint, said in an interview. “But I expected safety to be a bit more of a priority.”



Full article at the link...





