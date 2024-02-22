Rivian Slashes Workforce By 10% - Expects Stagnant Sales

Rivian is just weeks away from unveiling its long-awaited R2 series of models, but the brand’s shares have tumbled 17% after the electric automaker revealed that it will cut its salaried workforce by 10% and expects to produce far fewer EVs this year than analysts had expected.

During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe stated that the job cuts would be implemented amid what he described as “challenging macro-economic conditions,” including higher interest rates that lead to pricier monthly vehicle payments.