Rivian Sued For Over $200 Million For Breaking Contract With Bosch

Rivian last year moved to bring the production of its EV motors in-house, effectively cancelling a supply deal with Bosch after claiming the supplier had “reckless failures” in delivering the number of motors needed. Now, Bosch is claiming that Rivian refused to pay $204 million in reimbursements for the cancelled plans, leaving the company with significant stranded capital and a hole in revenue (via Automotive News). Bosch sued Rivian in July for breaching the contract, and the automaker immediately followed up with a lawsuit of its own against the supplier. In its countersuit, Rivian blamed Bosch for production shortages and said that the company’s failure to deliver on the electric motors deal had resulted in a 30,000-unit drop in planned production output.



