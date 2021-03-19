Rivian To Install 10,000 EV Charging Stations Nation Wide Using Only Renewable Energy

For the last two years, much of the news surrounding Rivian has been in the way of new investments. Amazon invested $700 million, Ford invested half a billion, and the last four rounds of investment have netted the company 6.8 billion. The truck and SUV prototypes look more or less the same as they did in 2018, and while they ran a pair of them as support in Apple TV’s Long Way Up series, and RoadShow took one on the Rebelle Rally last year, there hasn’t been much news. Thursday, however, Rivian announced that it would be installing over 10,000 new chargers nationwide.



