Rivian Unveils Plans For Models That Real People Can Afford

Rivian is still struggling to reach profitability, and the increasingly difficult economic conditions offer little hope in the near future. Despite these setbacks, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is talking about plans for more affordable models beyond the R2 and R3. Although few details are known, the R4 and R5 may have already been designed.

Rivian has been one of the most promising EV startups, but it somehow failed to make the leap to profitability after four years since it started deliveries of its first vehicle, the R1T pickup. Despite a strong reputation for building high-quality cars and impressive software know-how, Rivian still struggles to get out of the woods. This might prove critical as market conditions worsen and EV inceptives are no longer offered.



