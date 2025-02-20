Rivian's $6.6 Federal Loan For Georgia EV Factory Held Up By Trump Freeze

Rivian’s $6.6 billion federal loan for its Georgia plant is in limbo since President Donald Trump decided to freeze federal funding and loans.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp is unsure if Rivian will still receive its $6.6 billion federal loan under the Trump administration. Late last month, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget issued a memo calling for a spending freeze on federal assistance that would affect student loans, business loans, and state/local government grants. Less than two days later, the memo was rescinded, leaving many confused.

“You know, they [Rivian] secured that loan at the tail end of the Biden administration, and, you know, I think there’s no secret that the Trump administration is taking a look at all those things. So I don’t really know where that stands right now,” Gov. Kemp told Channel 2.