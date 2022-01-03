Rivian's Planned Georgia Plant Become A Political Football In Governer's Race

Rivian’s planned electric vehicle plant in Georgia is becoming a rather strange target in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary. According to former US Senator David Perdue, who is battling for the state’s gubernatorial seat against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, Rivian’s planned Georgia factory is a way for the current administration to “sell out” the state to benefit billionaire investor George Soros. “Brian Kemp is selling us out to George Soros. He’s pledged our tax dollars to lure a California company funded by George Soros to Georgia and is calling it ‘economic development. This bad deal is nothing more than a scheme by Kemp to promote himself in an election year at Georgians’ expense. Kemp thought he could get away with this under the guise of ‘economic development,’ but all he is doing here is selling us out and lining George Soros’s pockets.



