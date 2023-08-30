Rivian's Self Driving Feature Shuts Down When The Driver Fails To Respond As Directed

Semi-autonomous driver aid systems are all the rage right now but they’re not without their critics. Many versions appear to allow loopholes where drivers aren’t required to pay full attention to the road. A new post online seems to indicate that Rivian might have a solution for drivers who don’t follow the rules. Rivian’s Driver+ software is meant to reduce the workload on a driver so long as they remain diligent and ready to take over at any time. It includes adaptive cruise control, automatic steering, and even lane-change capability. In some preset circumstances, it requires drivers to take control regardless of traffic conditions.



Read Article