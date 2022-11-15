Road Rager Shoots At Actress Denise Richards And Friend In LA.

Denise Richards' vehicle was shot at on Monday, November 14 during a potentially life-threatening road rage incident in Los Angeles.



The actress, 51, was en route to Popsicle Studio LA in South Los Angeles with her husband Aaron Phypers, as reported by TMZ. Both were left uninjured.



Phypers, 50, was driving the pair's Ford F-150 Shelby truck with Richards in the passenger's seat when gunfire broke out.



Phypers was having difficulty locating the studio space which appeared to irritate a driver behind them.

A source told PEOPLE that Phypers noticed a 'gold and maroon van' following them and that the driver of the van was 'obviously pissed.'





Read Article