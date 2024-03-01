Road Tripping In A Non Tesla EV Still Requires Special Planning to Avoid Being Stranded

A former Lucid Air owner rented a Ford Mustang Mach-E for a trip to Southern Florida. His decision ended up becoming a reminder for EV drivers that DC charger research is important. His misfortune also shows us why information about high-power electricity dispensers should be gathered before leaving for a place you don't know well enough.

Renting a ride for an out-of-state trip sounds like a great idea. At first, that is. Why take your vehicle during the busy Holiday season and risk scuffing it or having someone steal it? This person, who owned a Lucid Air Grand Touring (America's fastest-charging EV) but sold it for a new Tesla Model X, probably thought the same. Their decision is not just understandable; it's relatable!



