Robert Pattinson Officially Becomes The Next James Bond

This is the moment we have all been waiting for, more than seven years, since Daniel Craig first confirmed his exit in 2019. London-born Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the next James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios announced the 40-year-old British actor as Daniel Craig's successor.

Robert Pattinson goes from Gotham to MI6, becoming the seventh actor to portray the iconic British spy in the film series, joining an elite cast alongside Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

The upcoming James Bond movie will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who previously worked with Robert Pattinson on Dune: Part Three. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the movie.