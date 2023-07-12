Robotic F150 Being Prepped For Military Use

Kodiak Robotics has developed a self-driving Ford F-150 for the Department of Defense. The pickup truck is designed to handle complex military environments and diverse operational conditions. It will also have to cope in areas with weak GPS signals while dealing with rocks, dust, mud, and water.



The F-150 has been equipped with the Kodiak Driver system, which has all the necessary hardware and software for the vehicle to operate autonomously. Aside from this, the system also allows the truck to be controlled remotely when necessary.



Converting a civilian vehicle for military use isn't unheard of, as GM Defense has already developed a militarized Hummer EV.











