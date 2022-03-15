Rock Star Rod Stewart Helps Workmen Fill Potholes So He Can Drive His Ferrari

Aging rocker Sir Rod Stewart put down his microphone and picked up a shovel to help workmen fill potholes on a road near his home home in Essex, England.

The 1970s sex symbol, whose hits appropriately include a tune called “Hard Road”, was seen on an Instagram post shoveling chunks of gravel from the bed of a pickup truck, claiming that the road was so bad that he couldn’t drive his supercar down it. First world problems, eh?

“I’m repairing the street where I love because no one can be bothered to do it,” Rod says to the camera. “It’s been like this for ages. People are smashing their cars up and the other day there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can’t go through her at all, so me and the boys thought we’d do it ourselves.”