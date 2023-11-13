Rocker Sammy Hagar Ready To Sell Off His 2015 LaFerrari

Legendary rocker Sammy Hagar is known not only for his incredible talent as a musician but also for his love affair with fast cars. His garage is full of remarkable vehicles he has collected throughout his more than 50 years of musical career.

While the 1982 Ferrari 512 Berlinetta Boxer that featured in the "I Can't Drive 55" music video might be the most famous car he has owned, it's another Prancing Horse that is the true star of his collection - a stunning 2015 LaFerrari that he calls "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."


