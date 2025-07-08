Roger Penske Voices Concern Over Homeland Security's "Speedway Slammer" Indy Car Livery

The owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said it was caught off-guard by the use of an IndyCar chassis to help announce the Trump administration's plan to put ICE detainees in a northern Indiana detention facility – a facility that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem dubbed the “Speedway Slammer.” “We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of (the Aug. 5) announcement,” Penske Entertainment said in a statement provided to IndyStar. “Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.”



COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer.



Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country.



If you are in… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 5, 2025





