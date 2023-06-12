Rogue Mechanic Goes On A Jason Bourne Rampage Killing A Porsche 911, Alfa Romeo Giulia, And Mercedes GLE All At The Same Time

Taking your car to a dealership for minor repairs should be rather uneventful, don’t you think? It’s like taking your kid to the doctor – you wouldn’t expect the hospital administrator to enroll your first born into an underground Fight Club.



Of course, while the latter scenario rarely happens (ok, it never happens, thankfully), every once in a while a mechanic will end up crashing your car for various reasons, and most of the time it really is all their fault.



Take this recent incident for example. It took place at an undisclosed dealership, and the story goes as follows: The owner of that gray Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio brought his car into the shop for some minor repairs, only to come back and find that it had been used to torpedo a parked Porsche 911.







