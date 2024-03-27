Roll Cage Equipped Kia EV9 GT Caught Circling Nurburgring

The Kia EV9 is brilliant, but it's not all that interesting to those with an affinity for speed. With just 379 horsepower on tap, how could it be? Fortunately, the all-electric three-row SUV will be getting a GT version. As with the EV6 GT, those two simple letters indicate increased performance, and with increased performance comes sexier styling - styling that is starting to become clearer as some of the production-bound design elements start to emerge. For one thing, we can see a lime green hue on the rear brake calipers, just like on the EV6 GT. This will make it easy for even the casual observer to tell that they're seeing the high-performance model. Other cues will be subtler.



