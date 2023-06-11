Rolls Royce Delivers First Spectre EV In America

The Rolls-Royce Spectre has officially made its way to America in the hands of long-time customer and avid car collector Michael Fux. The unit was delivered in the ceremony held in Miami. He ordered not just one but two of RR's EV, with the second one expected to arrive later in 2024.



According to the British luxury automaker, Fux now has taken delivery of more than 15 bespoke commissions, including at least 12 named Bespoke colors. This particular example is finished with a subtle look courtesy of the Tempest Gray exterior paint, standard 23-inch wheels, and a white leather interior with yellow piping. Perhaps the second Spectre will instead get a more radical customization we're used to seeing from the Fux.





