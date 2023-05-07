Rolls Royce Engineers Spent Years Learning How To Prevent Champagne Spillage

Rolls-Royce never lets us forget that it builds cars unlike any other manufacturer, and it's the same story with the all-electric Spectre, which has a specially tuned regenerative braking system that prevents champagne spillage. Yes, that's a peculiar thing to engineer, but it's very Rolls-Royce. "We will never, ever have a brake pedal feeling where you are aggressively braking," explained the company's director of engineering, Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi. Talking to The Drive, he said, "Our customers have multiple Rolls-Royces in their garage, and they are expecting the same behavior of Spectre as the other cars." In other words, they expect to feel as if they are being transported by fluffy cloud.



