Rolls Royce Finds The Proverbial Fountain Of Youth - You Won't Believe How Old The Average Spectre Owner Is

How old do you think the average Rolls-Royce owner is? Well, the answer depends on when the question was asked. Had you asked about 10 to 15 years ago, the number was right around 60 years old. Over the last decade, however, things have drastically changed—blame it on the ever-changing dynamics of global wealth or Rolls-Royce’s shifting product strategy. Either way, that number is now around 42 years old across the brand, but the new Spectre EV is shaking things up drastically. In a conversation with the new President of Rolls-Royce North America, Jon Colbeth, I learned that the average age of an incoming Spectre buyer is just 35 years old. Furthermore, 40% of Spectre buyers are new to Rolls-Royce.



