Rolls Royce Has A Banner First Quarter - Sales Up 62%

Though economic times are, like everything else, relative. Even as key players in the auto industry struggle to overcome pandemic-related challenges, others that specialize in more—ahem—high-end offerings are cruising. Lamborghini was a perfect example of that after announcing record profits in 2020, and Rolls-Royce just had its best first-quarter ever. Year-over-year improvement was huge for Rolls, notching a 62 percent increase during the first three months this time around, in 2021. From New Year's Day to March 31, it sold 1,380 models with growth "in all markets," particularly China, North America, and Asia Pacific. Never in the luxury marque's 116 years has it seen such high demand, and that's thanks in large part to the new Ghost and Cullinan SUV. As it turns out, the craving for huge family tanks hasn't gone away for One-Percenters, either.



