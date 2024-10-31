Rolls Royce Reveals New 20 Cylinder Engine - But It's Not What You Think

The name Rolls-Royce speaks volumes for pretty much anyone living it this world, not only because it's slapped on a company that makes some of the most luxurious cars on the planet, but also because it represents a different business that mostly deals with making engines for airplanes, boats, and now even submarines.

It's this engine-making Rolls-Royce company we're interested in now, as it just announced it is entering the submarine solution provider market with not one, but two different solutions. One is a genset engine that's meant to go into the submarines of the future, and the other a means to control the systems of the military underwater vehicles. The engine is called MTU 20V4000U83 and it's a derivation of the existing mtu Series 4000 boat engine. Not only a derivation of it, but a Frankenstein's monster by comparison, as it rocks no less than 20 cylinders instead of the usual 12.



