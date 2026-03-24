Rolls Royce Takes Luxury To The Next Level With Invitation Only Series Of Coach Built Cars

If you really think about it, when someone is rich, the level of luxury they can indulge in is only a matter of personal taste. I mean, it doesn't matter if your bank accounts hold $10 billion or $100 billion; money will still buy you the exact same expensive things. But personal taste is what makes the difference, and this is where Rolls-Royce’s latest initiative comes in. You may remember how, back in 2017, the British marque gave birth to something called the Sweptail. It followed up on that with the Boat Tail in 2021 and the Droptail in 2023 – all three cars are the epitome of luxury and coachbuilding.

These three vehicles are at the core of the Coachbuild Collection announced by Rolls-Royce this week. And so are repeated calls from the carmaker’s customers, who apparently demanded their tastes in luxury be satisfied in more creative ways than with simple production cars.



Read Article