Rolls Royce To Go Fully Electric After 2030 - New SUV In The Works

The last ICE-powered Rolls-Royce should roll off the line after the 2031 model year. Subsequently, this brand's vehicles will be battery-electric, a recipe that suits the British luxury automaker like a glove due to its all-quiet nature.

AutoNews understands that with this strategy, Rolls-Royce wants to take the lead over its main rivals. It allegedly has quite a few new models in the pipeline, including a new SUV that should be smaller than the Cullinan, which is expected in early 2027. The Cullinan will live until the end of the decade with its V12 firepower before driving off into the sunset for good.