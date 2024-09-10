Rolls Royce Updates Ghost Limousine With New Customization Options

Rolls-Royce has updated its Ghost limousine, introducing new materials and technologies in response to increasing demand for personalisation.

The average Ghost buyer spends an additional 10% of the car’s retail price – roughly £30,000 – on customisation, Rolls-Royce said. To that end, it has introduced several new material options, including Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill. Grey Stained Ash is a hand-stained ash wood that's finished with microscopic metallic particles, which are said to create a shimmering effect. Duality Twill, meanwhile, is a textile woven from bamboo into a graphic inspired by the ropes on sailing yachts. Rolls-Royce said a full Duality Twill interior comprises 2.2 million stitches and 11 miles of thread and takes 20 hours to complete.