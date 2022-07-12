Romain Grosjean Joins Lamborghini As A Factory Driver

Ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean will join Lamborghini Squadra Corse as an official Factory Driver in 2023. The 36-year-old will make his debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, piloting an Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 alongside Andrea Caldarelli and Mirko Bortolotti. This will be followed by additional endurance events throughout the 2023 season, but a complete race program is yet to be announced. Grosjean, who was involved in a severe F1 accident in 2020, has been participating in the IndyCar Series for the past two seasons. "It's an honor to be joining Lamborghini; it's such an iconic brand for everyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids," said the Swiss-French driver.



Read Article