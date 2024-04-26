Ron Baron Claims Tesla Stock Has Bottomed Out - The Time To Buy Is NOW

Legendary investor and Tesla bull Ron Baron believes the electric automaker’s stock is set to see massive gains as the introduction of Robotaxi and a new vehicle lineup is imminent.

“Now is the bottom,” Baron said during an interview with Squawk Box on CNBC earlier today.

Baron has been one of the biggest winners in terms of Tesla stock ownership, seeing his portfolio increase by multitudes over the past several years and holding over $1.5 billion in shares at one point.

However, as the stock has felt some pressure over the past year and a half, being up only 1 percent compared to a year ago and down 32 percent since the beginning of 2024, Baron believes the only way to go now is up.

“It’s going to go up huge,” Baron said.