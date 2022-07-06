Rotten To The Core? Elon Musk Pauses Deal After Twitter Refuses To Disclose The Number Of Fake Accounts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired a warning shot at Twitter over his concerns about the social media company’s spam and fake accounts. Musk’s concerns were outlined in a letter to the company on Monday.

The letter, which was included in an amended securities filing, featured several concerns that Musk had about the Twitter deal. As per the letter, Musk believes that Twitter is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” by refusing to disclose the specifics of its data on spam and fake accounts.