Roush Falls Short With $13,250 2022 Ranger Package

Roush Performance has announced its 2022 Ranger with a $13,250 base price and a full warranty. It gets a Roush suspension, Roush wheels, and a Roush cat-back exhaust system. The one thing that it doesn’t get is any more horsepower or torque over the stock vehicle.

That’s not to say that it’s simply an appearance package with a fancy off-road suspension system. Roush adds 32-inch General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires to its custom wheels and it doesn’t stop there. A Roush branded grille gets installed and features a pair of LED light bars which are all the rage right now.