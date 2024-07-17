Roush Performance Provide Mustang GTD Performance For Only $10,000 Over The Cost Of A Mustang GT

Agent009 submitted on 7/17/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:32 AM

Views : 88 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Roush Performance and Magnuson Superchargers have joined forces to create a new supercharger kit for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. It promises Mustang GTD levels of performance for a fraction of the price.
 
Jumping right into the numbers, the kit enables the pony car to produce 810 hp (604 kW / 821 PS) and 630 lb-ft (853 Nm) of torque. That’s an increase of 330 hp (246 kW / 335 PS) and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm). It’s also worth noting the horsepower gain is more than the output of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine.


Read Article


Roush Performance Provide Mustang GTD Performance For Only $10,000 Over The Cost Of A Mustang GT

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)