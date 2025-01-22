Rugged Off Road Version Of Volvo's EX30 Crossover Caught Winter Testing

Volvo made no secret of its plans to launch a Cross Country trim of the EX30, having already shown a prototype in 2023. The EX30 Cross Country was planned to start sales in 2024, but a more realistic estimation is this summer. A prototype of the rugged EX30 was caught undisguised during winter testing in Sweden. When Volvo unveiled the EX30 in 2023, CEO Jim Rowan posed in front of a rugged variant of the electric crossover. The EX30 Cross Country looked like it just returned from a desert expedition, with meaty tires, protection panels, and a roof-mounted spare wheel. Rowan revealed that the rugged EX30 variant would start production in late 2024, although delays have pushed this well into 2025. Many believed that the Cross Country prototype was just a PR stunt. However, it appears that Volvo is serious about making it, and production start is not very far off. A recent prototype sighting in the northern part of Sweden supports this. The prototype was undisguised, which was expected considering it looked exactly like the one from the launch day. Despite this, the testers were unhappy to see our photographers.



