Rugged Toyota Land Cruiser SEMA Concept Spawns Aftermarket Parts Production

Few off-roaders are as capable or as iconic as the Toyota Land Cruiser and as Modellista continues to gear up to launch in the US, it’s unveiled an overhauled 250-Series model at SEMA. Not only do the upgrades make the Toyota seem fit for a Hollywood movie, but they should also boost its off-roading credentials. The front fascia of the concept is jaw-dropping. For starters, it’s been equipped with a full-width LED light bar sitting just above the headlights. This isn’t a regular light bar you’ll see in the aftermarket either, and has a solid beam that masks the individual LEDs, giving it more of an OEM look.



Read Article