Rumor Mill: BMW Wants To Build A M5 Wagon

American car enthusiasts were forced to sit idly by as BMW revealed the first-ever M3 Touring wagon, which will not be sold in the US market despite a petition with over 50,000 signatures. BMW hasn't offered a wagon in the US since the 2019 3 Series, and this is far from the first time an M-branded long-roof model has been kept from us. Though the current and previous generation BMW M5 variants were only offered in the sedan body style, the E60-generation spawned an M5 Touring variant (the E61 wagon chassis) that was only sold in Europe.

It's taken a two-generation hiatus, but rumors from Bimmerpost claim the M5 Touring will make a return for the next generation. The M5 sedan (codenamed G90) will start production in July 2024, while the M5 Touring (reportedly codenamed G99) is earmarked for November 2024. Thus far, we've only spotted the next-generation M5 Sedan out testing, so the Touring is still nothing more than a rumor.