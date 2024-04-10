Rumor Mill Claims Tesla Will Detail 3 New Models Next Week At Robotaxi Event

Tesla bull Gene Munster of Deepwater Management believes the company will bring forth more than just a Robotaxi at next week’s unveiling event.

He believes there will be three new vehicles unveiled but believes Tesla will keep the event “light on details.”

Munster joined CNBC this morning to discuss the event after the company reported it delivered 462,890 cars for the third quarter. As deliveries are now behind us, the Robotaxi unveiling event is taking focus.

The analyst said he believes three models will be presented at the October 10 event: a Robovan, a Robotaxi, and the $25,000 EV that investors have been thinking about for several years.