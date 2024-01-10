Rumor Mill Conjures Up 400HP AWD Toyota MR2 For 2026

Petrolheads are always chasing after more driver-focused cars, and one that’s been topping the wishlist is a new generation of the long-discontinued Toyota MR2. After years of speculation about its return, the latest rumors suggest that Toyota might finally be doing more than just brainstorming.

Word on the street is that they’ve locked down an engine, a drivetrain layout, and possibly even set a production date. If these whispers hold any truth, we could be seeing a 400-horsepower, all-wheel-drive MR2 as soon as 2026.