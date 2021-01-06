Rumor Mill: Porsche May Be Moving Down Market To Challenge Tesla Model 3 With A Low Cost EV

Agent009 submitted on 6/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:29:41 AM

Views : 144 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Originally announced over three years ago, the Premium Platform Electric is a dedicated EV architecture jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. The first production models to utilize the underpinnings will be the Q6 E-Tron coming in 2022 and the next-generation Macan (exclusively with electric power) confirmed for 2023.

While Audi is apparently working on an A4 E-Tron without a combustion engine to slot below the E-Tron GT, Porsche is said to be plotting its own version as a cheaper alternative to the Taycan. Autocar has it on good authority the folks from Zuffenhausen are planning to go after the Tesla Model 3 and the upcoming BMW i4, but the new electric sedan hasn't been approved just yet.



Read Article


Rumor Mill: Porsche May Be Moving Down Market To Challenge Tesla Model 3 With A Low Cost EV

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)