Rumor Mill: Porsche May Be Moving Down Market To Challenge Tesla Model 3 With A Low Cost EV

Originally announced over three years ago, the Premium Platform Electric is a dedicated EV architecture jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. The first production models to utilize the underpinnings will be the Q6 E-Tron coming in 2022 and the next-generation Macan (exclusively with electric power) confirmed for 2023. While Audi is apparently working on an A4 E-Tron without a combustion engine to slot below the E-Tron GT, Porsche is said to be plotting its own version as a cheaper alternative to the Taycan. Autocar has it on good authority the folks from Zuffenhausen are planning to go after the Tesla Model 3 and the upcoming BMW i4, but the new electric sedan hasn't been approved just yet.



