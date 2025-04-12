Rumors Are Swirling That Trucks Like The Toyota Hilux Will Be Sold In The USA Within A Year. But There's A BIG Catch No One Has Thought Of. EXCEPT US.

For decades, American truck fans have dreamed of the Toyota Hilux—a legendary midsize pickup that's proven unbreakable in the harshest conditions worldwide. From Australian outback hauls to African safaris, this diesel dynamo has built a mythic reputation. Now, fresh rumors point to the ninth-generation Hilux arriving in the U.S. by late 2026, potentially shaking up the market against rivals like the Ford Ranger. Unveiled globally in November 2025, the updated model packs a 2.8-liter mild-hybrid diesel engine, an all-electric variant, and a hydrogen fuel-cell option, alongside a revamped cabin with massive infotainment screens.



What’s fueling this buzz? President Trump’s bold move to slash Biden-era regulations. Just yesterday, the administration unveiled the “Freedom Means Affordable Cars” initiative, resetting Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards to 34.5 mpg by 2031—ditching aggressive EV mandates that jacked up prices and stifled gas and diesel options. Trump called Biden’s rules a “backdoor EV mandate” that inflated costs by thousands; his rollback promises $109 billion in family savings over five years, opening doors for affordable imports like the diesel-powered Hilux. With Toyota’s new North Carolina battery plant eyeing EV production, a stateside Hilux—towing up to 7,700 pounds for around $30,000—could finally compete with the pricier Tacoma.



Picture it: A rugged ladder-frame truck blending Tacoma toughness with Hilux invincibility, at a price that doesn’t require a second mortgage. Online forums and YouTube are ablaze with renders and pleas, seeing it as a win for value in a segment bloated by full-size behemoths.



But pump the brakes—there’s a glaring catch no one’s discussing: Toyota dealers’ notorious markups. We’ve watched Tacomas and Tundras balloon $15,000–$20,000 over MSRP amid “supply shortages,” with “market adjustments” padding profits like clockwork. A Hilux flood? Dealers will feast, flipping your bargain into a $50,000 gouge. Post-chip-crunch, they’re hooked on scarcity pricing, and without Toyota intervention or caps, this deregulation dream sours fast.



Gearheads, celebrate the regulatory thaw, but steel for the sting. The Hilux may roll in, but at the lot, it’s still dealer roulette. In truckland, freedom’s free—until the invoice hits.



