Rumors Persist That Liberty Media Wants To Buy Indy Car Series To Serve As A Feeder For Formula 1

Formula 1 owners Liberty Media want to buy IndyCar and turn it into an American-based feeder category for F1, it has been claimed.

Owned by racing legend Roger Penske since 2020, the IndyCar Series is the leading single-seater category in America and is the home of the historic Indianapolis 500 race.

F1 has targeted the United States as a key area for expansion since Liberty’s takeover in 2017 and will stage no fewer than three races across America – in Miami, Texas and Las Vegas – across the 2023 season.